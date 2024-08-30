No water supply in some areas today

Drinking water supply will be disrupted in various parts under Balapur reservoir limits on Saturday in view of construction work of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and SMDP box drain from Gurram Cheruvu to Sunny Gardens.

To ensure smooth works of the box drain construction, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will take up diversion works of 450 mm dia pipeline outlet of the Balapur reservoir.

According to officials, work is scheduled from 9 p.m. on Friday till 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Water supply will be disrupted during the work hours in the areas of Division 2B - Raja Narasimha Colony, Indira Nagar, Pisal Banda, Dargah Buranshahi, Ghazi-Millat, GM Chauni, Lalita Bagh, Upguda, DMRL, DLRL, Garrison Engineer-1 & 2, DRDO, Midhani, Owaisi Hospital, BDL, CRPF, and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Disruption will also be in divisions of 2A and 10A - Hasnabad, Khalandanagar, Santhosh Nagar Old and New Colony, area opposite Yadagiri Kaman, MIGH, HIGH, LIGH Colonies, Fahaba Masjid, Maruti Nagar, Pochamma Gadda, Hanuman Tailor Galli, Baba Nagar, Maqbool Nagar, GM Nagar, and Quadri Colony.