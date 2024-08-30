GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No water supply in some areas today

Published - August 30, 2024 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply will be disrupted in various parts under Balapur reservoir limits on Saturday in view of construction work of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and SMDP box drain from Gurram Cheruvu to Sunny Gardens.

To ensure smooth works of the box drain construction, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will take up diversion works of 450 mm dia pipeline outlet of the Balapur reservoir.

According to officials, work is scheduled from 9 p.m. on Friday till 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Water supply will be disrupted during the work hours in the areas of Division 2B - Raja Narasimha Colony, Indira Nagar, Pisal Banda, Dargah Buranshahi, Ghazi-Millat, GM Chauni, Lalita Bagh, Upguda, DMRL, DLRL, Garrison Engineer-1 & 2, DRDO, Midhani, Owaisi Hospital, BDL, CRPF, and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Disruption will also be in divisions of 2A and 10A - Hasnabad, Khalandanagar, Santhosh Nagar Old and New Colony, area opposite Yadagiri Kaman, MIGH, HIGH, LIGH Colonies, Fahaba Masjid, Maruti Nagar, Pochamma Gadda, Hanuman Tailor Galli, Baba Nagar, Maqbool Nagar, GM Nagar, and Quadri Colony.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.