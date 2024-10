No water supply in some areas on Thursday 

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board’s drinking water supply service will be disrupted on Thursday in the command area of KDWSP phase III.

The disruption is in view of fixing the leakage works on the existing 2375mm-diameter MS pumping main of KDWSP Phase-III. There will be complete shutdown of the service from 6 a.m. on Thursday till 6 a.m. on Friday.

The affected areas include: Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Shaikpet, Allabanda, Jublee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasannagar, Thattikana, partially Lalapet, Sahebnagar, Autonagar, Saroornagar, Vasavi reservoirs, partially Sainikpuri, Moula-ali, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Snehapuri, Kailasgiri, Devendera Nngar, Madhuban, Durganagar, Budvel, Sulemanagar, Golden Heights, 9 No, Kismathpur, Gandhamguda, Boduppal, Mallikarjunanagar, Manikchand, Chengicherla, Bharatnagar, Peerzadiguda, partially Peddamberpet , and Dharmasai (Shamshabad).

