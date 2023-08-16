ADVERTISEMENT

No water supply in parts of city

August 16, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to several areas in the city will be disrupted between 6 a.m. on August 19 and 12 noon on August 20 owing to junction works for Manjeera Phase-II supply lines to facilitate construction of the flyover at BHEL.

The areas to be partially affected include Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, while KPHB colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgiri Gutta, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandangar, Gangaram, Deeptisri Nagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Beeramguda and Ameenpur will not have water supply for the 30 hours, a press note from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US