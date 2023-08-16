HamberMenu
No water supply in parts of city

August 16, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to several areas in the city will be disrupted between 6 a.m. on August 19 and 12 noon on August 20 owing to junction works for Manjeera Phase-II supply lines to facilitate construction of the flyover at BHEL.

The areas to be partially affected include Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, while KPHB colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgiri Gutta, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandangar, Gangaram, Deeptisri Nagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Beeramguda and Ameenpur will not have water supply for the 30 hours, a press note from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board informed.

