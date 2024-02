No water supply for two days in underbridge zone in Warangal 

February 04, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - WARANGAL

Due to repairs to the Lower Manor Dam (LMD) pumphouse in Karimnagar, supply of raw water from the LMD to the Dharmasagar 60 MLD reservoir has been suspended.

As such, there will be no supply of drinking water in the railway underbridge zone area for two days (Monday and Tuesday), said Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Senior Engineer Praveen Chandra in a press release on Sunday.

The affected localities

Kareemabad, Shivnagar, Rangasaipet, Shambhunipet, Thimmapur, Singaram, Mamunoor, Bollikunta, Shakarashikunta, S.R.R Thota, Ekasila Nagar, Kashikunta, Khila Warangal, Dhupakunta, Vasanthapuram, Stambhampalli, Nakkalapelli, Lakshmipuram, Bhattupalli, Kadipikonda, Rampur, Madikonda and Devannapeta.

