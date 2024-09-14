GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No untoward incident in the name of regional passions during BRS rule: KTR

Published - September 14, 2024 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has reiterated that all citizens of Hyderabad are Telanganites and the party’s commitment was proven beyond any iota of doubt during the 10-year rule of the KCR government. There were no untoward incidents in the name of regional passions, he said.

KTR accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of instigating regional passions in Hyderabad as the people of Greater Hyderabad had supported BRS strongly in the Assembly elections. “He is doing it so that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman’s post goes to the Congress through backdoor policy, since BRS Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi joined the ruling party openly,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy himself welcomed Mr. Gandhi into the Congress and the latter announced publicly that he was joining the ruling party for the development of his constituency.

Speaking here on Saturday, he felt that police restrictions on the movement of Mr. Gandhi could have avoided the attack on Mr. Kaushik Reddy’s residence but the police preferred to allow Mr. Gandhi to have a free run while confining Mr. Kaushik Reddy to his house.


