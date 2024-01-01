ADVERTISEMENT

No tsunami threat to India: INCOIS

January 01, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ITEWC identified the source of the earthquake and passed the necessary information to the relevant countries within seven minutes

The Hindu Bureau

ITEWC housed in INCOIS has located the earthquake site in Pacific Ocean which triggered tsunami in Japan on Monday post noon. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) which houses the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) in Hyderabad stated that there is no tsunami threat to India following the detection of an earthquake of about magnitude 7.5 in the Ritcher Scale at 12.40 p.m. near the west coast of Honshu in Japan on Monday.

Senior scientist B. Ajay Kumar informed that the earthquake was detected in the Pacific Ocean and though ITEWC deals with such ocean hazards in the Indian Ocean, it was able to identify the source and the necessary information was passed onto the relevant countries within seven minutes of the occurrence when the threshold is 10 minutes.

“Pacific Ocean Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) and Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) have already issued a tsunami bulletin alerting several areas in Japan of waves of up to one to three metres of height. Ocean instruments like tide gauges and others have shown waves of up to one metre and wave height variations have come down to few centimetres in many places, but these are continuing even as we speak,” he explained. The ITEWC monitors the sea level changes near the epicentral region and reports in case of a tsunami threat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
INCOIS to simulate earthquakes on either coast to test tsunami preparedness
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US