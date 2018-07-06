No-trust motion sought against civic chief

more-in

Politics in the Bodhan municipal council is getting hotter in the wake of the notice submitted by 29 councillors to the District Collector, seeking to move a no-confidence motion against chairman Anampally Yellaiah belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti. Surprisingly, out of the total 35 councillors, more than two-thirds joined hands against him.

As the no-confidence motion coming for discussion and, later, for voting is certain, ruling party leaders are in confusion over what to do. Local MLA Mohammed Shakeel Amir is making efforts to avoid it, by visiting councillors’ houses, but the latter appeared determined to overthrow the chairperson.

Though the Congress emerged single largest party in the elections by winning 16 seats, six of its councillors switched to the TRS, which originally had bagged eight seats. The MIM won seven, BJP three and TDP a lone seat. The BJP members have remained in the party, while TDP member Veeraswami joined the TRS. The ruling party took over the municipality with the help of MIM and Congress and TDP rebels. MIM leader Habeeb Khan, deputy chairperson, is leading the councillors against the chairman. Mr. Nazeer, leader of the Congress defected councillors, is in the race against Mr. Habeeb Khan for the chairman post.

Under rule 42 of the Municipal Act, authorities shall convene the council within 15 days of receiving notice for no-confidence motion to undertake debate and voting on it. The councillors said alleged inaction of chairman over developmental works and corruption had led to the no-trust route. They alleged that no council meeting had passed off peacefully and, in the last four years, GB meeting had been postponed 12 times for lack of quorum.

Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao told The Hindu that the administration will take necessary steps as per the Act to let the motion be debated and put to voting.