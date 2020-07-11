No time limit for giving away Rythu Bandhu aid

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the government has not fixed any time limit for extension of assistance to farmers under Rythu Bandhu, an investment support programme for agriculture, as the objective was to reach out to the last farmer.

The government aimed to achieve cent per cent coverage of farmers under the programme. Not a single farmer should complain of not getting money. The government will spend any amount, Mr. Rao told officials at a meeting to discuss agricultural activities in the State. He sounded caution about possible obstacles in the release of money to farmers on account of issues concerning ownership rights despite their names figuring in accounts. The Collectors should intervene to resolve the issues. Spot enquiries should be conducted to settle ownership rights in consultation with farmers in neighbouring plots. The assistance of Rythu Bandhu committees and local public representatives should be taken to settle the issues permanently.

Mr. Rao sought a report immediately from officials on the number of farmers who received the money and those still left. Cluster-wise details gathered by agricultural extension officers should be included in the report. Land transactions that have taken place in the midst of implementation of the scheme should be recorded. With the intention to help farmers get Rythu Bandhu assistance, the government released funds in spite of a tight financial position on account of coronavirus. As per latest reports, he said 99.9 per cent farmers had received the money

He expressed happiness that the farmers cultivated crops as regulated by the government in the current season and said it augured well for future. He announced the government’s decision to construct a mega ultramodern cold storage plant at a cost of ₹ 25 crore to store seed produced by seed development corporation. The meeting halls proposed by government for farmers in all clusters should be completed by Dasara, he said.

The government had taken up regulated farming with the intention to ensure remunerative prices for farmers. The farmers did not go for cultivation of maize on government’s advice. This was a great transformation. The reaction of farmers had inspired the government. He asked Collectors to ensure completion of farmers’ meeting halls by Dasara. They would help in consultations among farmers and meetings with agriculture officers. The agriculture university and the State seed development corporation were involved in production of quality seed which required storage facility. Therefore, the government decided to construct a cold storage plant at a cost of ₹ 25 crore which would be released shortly.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Roads an Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, State president of Rythu Bandhu committee P. Rajeswara Reddy, Agriculture Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy and other officials.