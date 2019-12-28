No ticket for those who make self-immolation bids: Gangula

In order to avoid infighting in the party over allocation of tickets for the ensuing municipal elections, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar clearly stated on Friday that tickets would not be given to leaders who make self-immolation bids in front of his residence or office.

Presiding over the party preparatory meeting for civic elections in Karimnagar on Friday, he said that TRS would allocate tickets to only the loyal party workers. He also appealed to members not to get disheartened if they do not get tickets.

“The party will recognise your services and reward you by providing nominated posts,” he said.

Reiterating that the TRS would sweep the municipal elections in the district, he told the party rank and file to strive hard to ensure that victory was one-sided only. Alleging that the BJP was obstructing Smart City project works and development in Karimnagar town, he called upon leaders to grill the BJP leaders when they visit their localities for votes.

“The TRS is for development of Karimnagar town on a par with Hyderabad and the BJP wants to disturb this by lodging complaints for taking up the various developmental works,” he stated.

He also alleged that BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had been using his letter-heads only to stop development and did not secure a single paisa from the Centre as an MP since the last seven months.