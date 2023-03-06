‘No tapping allocated shares of Godavari water to TS, AP in river linking project’

March 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the task force on interlinking of rivers Sriram Vedire has stated that the Godavari-Kaveri interlinking project being planned by the Centre would not touch the water allocated to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and only the unutilised share of other States such as Chhattisgarh would be diverted for the purpose.

Speaking after the 17th meeting of the task force held here on Monday, he said the Centre would obtain all clearances and permissions for the project and would also build consensus among all the participant States, including Chhattisgarh before going ahead with the plans. On Telangana’s suggestion to invite Chhattisgarh for the meeting since the plan was to utilise its unutilised share of that State, he said it was not necessary since the Union government would deal with that State at an appropriate forum.

He reiterated that the project would benefit all the South States instead of being useful to only a couple of States as being made out. Besides the officials from National Water Development Agency, Central Water Commission, Water and Power Consultancy Services, representatives of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Puducherry, senior officials from the Irrigation/Water Resources Departments of Telangana and AP participated in the deliberations.

According to NWDA officials, the status of top five priority links out of the total 30 links identified — 16 under Peninsular component and 14 under Himalayan component — for transferring water from surplus basins to deficit basins were discussed at the meeting. However, the focus of deliberations was on Godavari-Krishna-Penna-Kaveri link and modified Parbati-Kalisind-Chambal link.

The NWDA authorities explained that detailed project reports (DRPs) on three components of Godavari-Kaveri interlinking – Godavari (Inchampalli)-Krishna (Nagarjunasagar), Krishna (Nagarjunasagar)-Penna (Somasila) and Penna (Somasila)-Kaveri (Grand Anicut) as also the technical feasibility report on Bedti-Varada link for supplementation of Krishna in Karnataka were completed and circulated among the States concerned already.

They stated that the full potential of the interlinking project would be realised in the second phase with the implementation of Mahanadi-Godavari link. Officials from AP said they would support the interlinking project as long as the water allocated to the State by the Godavari Tribunal was protected as they were against sparing it for the link project.

Authorities of Telangana reiterated their suggestion for involving Chhattisgarh in the deliberations since the idea was to utilise the unutilised share of waters of that State. They also stated that the State government had submitted a few DPRs of projects planned in Telangana to utilise the water allocated by Godavari Tribunal and requested for their early clearance by CWC. They assured support to the interlinking project provided their allocated share in Godavari was protected.

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) of Telangana Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) of AP Shashibhushan Kumar, Engineers-in-Chief of the two States C. Muralidhar and C. Narayana Reddy, Director General of NWDA Bhopal Singh, task force members M. Gopala Krishnan and A.D. Mohile, other senior officials from Telangana including OSD to Chief Minister Sridhar Rao Deshpande participated.