No stone-pelting during MP’s campaign: CP

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy termed false and baseless the reports being circulated on social media of stone-pelting on Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar during an election meeting in the town on Tuesday.

Responding to social media posts, the CP stated that “no such incident of stone-pelting on the MP took place in any part of the district during the electioneering”. On the MP’s allegation in this regard, the CP clarified that they had conducted inquiry and found that there were no incidents of stone-pelting in any part of the district during electioneering by any political party or leader.

Reacting to deployment of additional security for the MP for two days and its withdrawal from Wednesday, the CP said they had provided additional security to the Karimnagar MP as he was campaigning in communally sensitive areas. They had provided additional security to star campaigners of all parties, including the Congress, TRS and BJP.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanjay Kumar stated that, as a mark of protest, he surrendered the security provided to him by the district. “Two days ago, the police had provided additional security following reports of stone-pelting. Now, the police are saying that there are no such incidents.”

BJP State executive committee member Kotte Murali Krishna criticised the CP’s statement that there had been no stone-pelting. He said a police constable attached to the two-town police station had also sustained injuries in the stone-pelting.