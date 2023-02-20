ADVERTISEMENT

No State funeral, tension during BRS MLA’s final rites 

February 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While film actors are being given full State honours, why not the five-time Dalit legislator, ask supporters

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at the Marredpally crematorium here on Monday, moments before the last rites were to be performed, as several supporters of deceased Bharata Rashtra Samithi legislator G. Sayanna protested against the government for not holding a State funeral.

The last rites were halted for a brief time as the premises was filled with slogans against the police, the State government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, “for insulting Sayanna by not according the State honour”.

“While film actors are being given full State honours, why not the five-time Dalit legislator?” they questioned, even as Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch. Malla Reddy who were till then part of the proceedings left the crematorium.

BRS leaders T. Padma Rao Goud, M. Hanumanth Rao and others were seen explaining the situation to protesters who continued their demonstration.

DCP (North) Chandana Deepthi later clarified to the protesters and family members that there was no official announcement by the government regarding the State funeral. The police also explained that related approvals would take time, and further delay the final rites.

After nearly an hour, after the grieving family members convinced the protesters, the last rites resumed.

Earlier in the day, mortal remains of the 71-year-old leader were brought in a procession to his Secunderabad Cantonment constituency office at Karkhana and kept there for several hours. A large number of his supporters thronged the premises for a final glimpse and pay their respects.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao and others condoled the family members and paid their last respects.

A flower-bedecked hearse, surrounded by hundreds of supporters, carried the mortal remains of Mr. Sayanna from Karkhana to the Marredpally crematorium.

