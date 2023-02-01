HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No sector will benefit from this budget: Vinod Kumar

February 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar opined that no sector will benefit form the budget introduced by the Centre, terming it as ‘aimless.’

“This is an unimplementable budget. Union government has been behaving adamantly instead of joining hands with States for development. No single medical college was sanctioned for Telangana in the last eight years while 157 colleges were sanctioned across the nation. We doubt that the same will be the situation in sanctioning even nursing colleges for the State. There was no mention of Navodaya Vidyalayas for the newly formed districts despite repeated appeals,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar.

Related Topics

Union Budget / Telangana / Budget 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.