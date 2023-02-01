No sector will benefit from this budget: Vinod Kumar

February 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar opined that no sector will benefit form the budget introduced by the Centre, terming it as ‘aimless.’

“This is an unimplementable budget. Union government has been behaving adamantly instead of joining hands with States for development. No single medical college was sanctioned for Telangana in the last eight years while 157 colleges were sanctioned across the nation. We doubt that the same will be the situation in sanctioning even nursing colleges for the State. There was no mention of Navodaya Vidyalayas for the newly formed districts despite repeated appeals,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar.