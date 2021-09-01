‘No scientific basis for third wave prediction’

HYDERABAD

01 September 2021 20:40 IST

Reacting to predictions regarding the third wave of COVID-19 peaking in mid-October, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has said that there is no scientific basis to it.

The senior official reiterated that unless a new and more infectious variant of coronavirus emerges, there will be no third wave.

Of the around 2.2 crore people eligible for COVID vaccination, the State has vaccinated 1.33 crore with first dose and 46.29 lakh with second dose till end of August. The vaccination rate is expected to pick up in the coming days.

Currently, focus of the immunisation drive is on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Vaccination vans are being used for the purpose. After continuing the drive here for at least one more week, they will be conducted in other municipal corporation limits, as well as in rural areas.