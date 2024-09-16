ADVERTISEMENT

No rectification of revenue records after long lapse of time: Telangana HC

Published - September 16, 2024 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Parties should approach authorities within a reasonable period of time eventhough the statute does not prescribe any time limit, HC Bench noted

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court dismissed a septuagenarian’s writ appeal challenging a single judge’s verdict dismissing his plea for mutation of land on his name nearly 60 years after purchasing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao , however, granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the civil court concerned to ascertain their claims over the land. Three years ago, Sagi Hanumantha Rao of Burugupalli village in Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district filed a writ petition seeking a direction to Revenue authorities to correct land records pertaining to them.

Mr. Rao’s mother purchased lands admeasuring 64.30 acres in Kondaipally of the same mandal in 1963 and applied for mutation of the entire land on her name. In 2019, she realised that five acres of the total land were not mutated on her name and approached the Revenue authorities. The Special Tribunal of Karimnagar dismissed her appeal to rectify the land records. Challenging this, her son moved the HC in 2021.

The single judge dismissed the petition observing that “there cannot be any hesitation to hold that the appeal is hopelessly barred by limitation” stating that it was filed after 57 years. The Division Bench headed by the CJ, upholding the single judge verdict, noted that parties were not entitled to seek correction of revenue entries after long lapse of time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Parties have to approach the authorities within a reasonable period, though the statute has not prescribed any time limit,” the Bench said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US