No rectification of revenue records after long lapse of time: Telangana HC

Telangana High Court dismissed a septuagenarian’s writ appeal challenging a single judge’s verdict dismissing his plea for mutation of land on his name nearly 60 years after purchasing it.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao , however, granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the civil court concerned to ascertain their claims over the land. Three years ago, Sagi Hanumantha Rao of Burugupalli village in Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district filed a writ petition seeking a direction to Revenue authorities to correct land records pertaining to them.

Mr. Rao’s mother purchased lands admeasuring 64.30 acres in Kondaipally of the same mandal in 1963 and applied for mutation of the entire land on her name. In 2019, she realised that five acres of the total land were not mutated on her name and approached the Revenue authorities. The Special Tribunal of Karimnagar dismissed her appeal to rectify the land records. Challenging this, her son moved the HC in 2021.

The single judge dismissed the petition observing that “there cannot be any hesitation to hold that the appeal is hopelessly barred by limitation” stating that it was filed after 57 years. The Division Bench headed by the CJ, upholding the single judge verdict, noted that parties were not entitled to seek correction of revenue entries after long lapse of time.

“Parties have to approach the authorities within a reasonable period, though the statute has not prescribed any time limit,” the Bench said.

