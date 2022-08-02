No proposal of ‘no confidence motion’ against ZP chairperson

Sangareddy Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Kuncharla Prabhakar and ZPTC Forum president Sudhakar Reddy with other ZPTCs addressing media in Sangareddy on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

August 02, 2022 18:40 IST

Tour by ZTPC members is not first time: ZP vice chairman

The Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members of Sangareddy Zilla Parishad have clarified that they have no intention of proposing ‘no confidence motion’ against Zilla Parishad chairperson P. Manjusree as reported in some section of media and there were no differences with her.

Recently, all the ZP members toured Dubai for some days and returned. It was reported in a section media that they were taken to Dubai by the ZP Chairperson to pacify those who were angry with her over unfulfilled promises.

Speaking to reporters at Sangareddy on Tuesday, ZP vice-chairman Prabhakar, ZPTC Ameenpur Sudhakar and others said that there were no differences between the members and chairperson as reported and they had planned the visit long back and it had materialised now.

“We wished to visit Jammu- Kashmir but could not get accommodation. Then we planned for Dubai and visited there. No money from Zilla Parishad was spent for this visit,” they explained adding that as the contractors were not coming forward to take up works, they are being given on nomination basis.

Stating that this was not for the first time ZPTC members going on a tour and in the past also similar tours were organised by the previous Zilla Parishad chairpersons.