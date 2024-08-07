No proposal for medical college received from Telangana, says Union Minister

No proposal for setting up of a medical college was received from Telangana under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel has said.

The Minister, during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, was replying to Telangana MP Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi about the government’s proposal to set up more medical colleges in Telangana.

She said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare administers a CSS for the establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals with reference to underserved areas and aspirational districts, where there is no existing government or private medical college. The fund sharing mechanism between the Centre and State governments is in the ratio 90:10 for north-eastern and special category States and 60:40 for others. Under the scheme, all the envisaged 157 medical colleges have been approved in three phases, the Minister said,

The response also stated that Telangana has a total of 56 medical colleges (28 government and 28 private) with an annual intake of 8,490 MBBS seats (2,890 government and 4,600 private).