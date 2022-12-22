No progress on Warangal Metro Neo project: Centre

December 22, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Centre has informed that the Telangana government had sent a proposal for the ‘Warangal Metro Neo’ project covering a length of 15.5 km estimated to cost ₹998 crore in March 2021. And, after receiving the proposal, the state government was requested to submit the proposal incorporating the observations of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

“No reply in this regard has been received. Further, the ministry had not received any proposal of metro projects in cities like Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Khammam,” said Minister of State Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to the BJP Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman earlier this week.

To another question, the Minister informed that the state government had planned to implement Airport Express Metro corridor under the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase – II project, which will connect Shamshabad and Rajendranagar. The corridor will also provide link with the MMTS stations of Hitec City and others while another proposed metro line corridor from BHEL to Lakidikapul will give connectivity to the areas of Patancheru and others, he said, without indicating if it had studied these two proposals and whether any suggestions were made.

River linking

The implementation of the river link project in Telangana between Godavari at Inchampalli and Krishna at Pulichintala or Nagarjunasagar will depend on the consensus between the states involved, said Minister of State for Water Resources (Jal Shakti) Bishweshwar Tudu.

To a question posed by Mr. Laxman, the minister in a written reply said though detailed projects were completed to transfer 7,000 million cubic metres from Godavari water basin to Krishna, Cauvery and Penna rivers, the Telangana government had raised doubts over the water availability and objection to the quantum of water being diverted to other states.

National Water Development Authority (NWDA) had prepared a technical feasibility report for limiting the diversion to 4,000 million cubic metres from Godavari basin in the interim phase, along with combining the proposal for supplementation in Krishna basin through Bedti-Varda link. The revised proposal was discussed with states in the last consultation meeting held in October, he explained.

BC funds

National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) had released ₹21.19 crore, ₹50 crore and ₹100 crore in the last three years, respectively, to TS to provide financial assistance to BCs with annual income of less than ₹3 lakh per year for self-employment and education through state channeling agencies nominated by the respective governments. For Telangana, since the government had not nominated any agency the funds have been released to banks and Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation by NBFDC, said the minister to another query.