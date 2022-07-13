No problem for power supply: Jagadish Reddy

Sarwaipet substation to be restored in two days

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said that there was no problem for power supply despite heavy rains and Sarwaipet substation would be restored within two days.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy along with Transco and Genco officials here on Wednesday reviewed the situation. Transco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao, TSSPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, JMD Srinivas Rao and others were present.

“There was no problem for power supply in the State. We have made arrangements for enough coal stock to meet the demand. The present stock lasts for about one month and this was made possible with the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Overhauling of thermal generation stations would be taken up. Both transmission and distribution systems are functioning perfect. Restoration works are going fast,” said Mr. Jagadish Reddy during the review meeting. He directed the officials to be alert.

Informing that about 2,300 electric poles fell, the Minister said that 1,800 of them were already restored. The damaged Sarwaipet substation in Bhupalpally district would be restored in in two days.