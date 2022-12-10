No privatisation of Singareni, three mines allocated to State

December 10, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has accused the TRS leadership of running a false campaign on privatisation of Singareni Collieries despite clarity given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there would be no privatisation. He wondered why Tadicherla coal mine was allotted to AMR by the State Government. He said it was only State Government which can privatise Singareni as it has 51% share.

“TRS leaders are making baseless allegations against the Centre with total insecurity feeling. The Centre is treating all the States equally whether it was Gujarat or Telangana. A policy decision to auction coal mines was taken on June 20, 2020, by the Centre. There was a coal scam worth ₹ 1,86,600 crore during the ruling of UPA and this was confirmed by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG),” said Mr. Kishan Reddy while speaking to reporters here on Saturday along with party State committee member Vivek Venkataswamy and others.

Informing that three coal blocks were allocated to Telangana including Tadicherla block for State power generation company, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that the coal blocks were being allotted on open tender system. He said Pengadapa coal mine and New Patrapada block allotted to Singareni were returned by the organisation and the Centre had waived the penalty for returning the mines under amnesty.

“The TRS leadership has been demanding not to allocate mines to private sector. The Tadicherla coal mine was allocated to Singareni when K. Rosaiah was Chief Minister for united Andhra Pradesh. But the mining was not started and instead returned it to Centre with the pressure from the State Government. The same was allocated to TS Genco for Kakatiya Thermal Power Project Stage 2 and this was given on lease to AMR for 25 years. Why did the State Government give this to private parties when it was opposing allocation of mines to private sector?” asked Mr. Kishan Reddy.

The Union Minister said that there was no discrimination by the Centre between states but it was clearly visible with the State in constituencies like Siddipet- Dubbak, Gajwel-Huzurabad and Sircilla and Kalvakurthi.