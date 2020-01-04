No Prajavani till completion of polls

Prajavani — the grievance redressal service at District Collectorates every Monday — will not be held till the completion of urban local body polls on January 25.

In-charge Collector V. Chandra Shekar said all the officials were immersed in poll-related training and other preparations.

Administration in-charges in Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri also informed that, in addition to poll duties, officials were also attending Palle Pragathi Phase-II works in villages, and hence Prajavani cannot be conducted.