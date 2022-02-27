No pollster can save KCR in next elections: Revanth Reddy

‘No one can save KCR’

‘No one can save KCR’

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the Congress would fill up all the vacancies within two months of it coming to power in the next elections as the TRS government has failed in its promise made during the Telangana agitation.

“We will touch the feet of Sonia Gandhi and take her blessings on this promise and ensure that all the vacancies are filled up come what may,” he said while addressing the one-day deeksha of the Youth Congress on unemployment issues organised at Gandhi Bhavan.

He said it was Indira Gandhi who protected the employment rights of Telangana youngsters while seniors like G. Chinna Reddy fought for its interests by staying within the Congress. “It is ridiculous that the newly born TRS is claiming to be working for Telangana,” he said.

‘CM’s fear’

He claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was afraid of losing power and that fear forced him to engage pollster Prashant Kishor. But they will be swept away by the Congress force, he said, claiming that no one can save KCR and he had to come out of Pragati Bhavan. “We will convert Pragati Bhavan into Ambedkar Bhavan as soon as we come to power,” he said.

Mr. Reddy called upon the Youth Congress activists to show their mettle in the fight against the Chief Minister with their energy. “Wish I was the Youth Congress president and I would have shown the power of the youth to KCR,” he said.

The Congress chief lashed out at the Chief Minister and the promises he made 8 years ago. “Harish Rao and his party workers got whatever employment that was generated and not the genuine unemployed,” he said.

PCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav said the Congress MPs fought in favour of Telangana in Parliament when KCR was nowhere. Former Minister G. Chinna Reddy said he was ready to sit on a fast-unto-death if the TPCC permits him. He said KCR deceived Sonia Gandhi and he can’t be trusted.

AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar, former ministers Shabbir Ali and Nagam Janardhan Reddy, former MP Mallu Ravi, senior leader M. Kodanda Reddy, and Youth Congress president Shiv Sena Reddy also spoke.