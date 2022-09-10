No police permission for Bandi’s padayatra yet

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra will be confined to 10 days starting from September 12 in view of Ganesh immersion and Dasara festivities, informed ‘Padayatra Pramukh’ G. Manohar Reddy on Saturday.

At a press conference at the party office, he said that the party has not got police permission as yet “but we feel it is deemed to have been given.”

The padayatra will begin from Chittaramma temple in Quthbullapur at 10.30 a.m., where the party chief will worship, address a public meeting at Ramlila Grounds and start his programme. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal will be present.

The walkathon will be through Qutbullapur, Kukatpalli, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal, L B Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam assembly segments and conclude on Sept 22. “There would be a public meeting near Pedda Amberpet outer ring road on last day. The venue and the names of the leaders will be finalised shortly,” said Mr Reddy.

So far, Mr. Sanjay Kumar had walked through 40 assembly constituencies and taking the fourth phase of padayatra into account, he would be covering in all, 48 assembly segments, despite the state government creating “several hurdles” in the last phase even arresting him, he pointed out.

Double-bedroom houses, non-allocation of Rajiv Swagruha houses, traffic issues, damaged roads, pollution, encroachment of lakes, high tuition fees in private educational institutions, poor state of government healthcare units, reduction of fuel prices, etc., will be issues which will be highlighted during the forthcoming programme, he added.