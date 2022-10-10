‘No place for delinquency, 55 officers punished in under one year’ 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sending out a message, through the dismissal of rape-accused Inspector K. Nageswara Rao from the service, the Hyderabad City Police stressed that there was no place for delinquent officers in the force.

Between December 2021 and now, 55 police officers were awarded punishment of various kinds, and in several cases departmental inquiries were in progress.

In all 17 officers — two Inspectors, a sub-Inspector, 11 constables, an office superintendent, a junior assistant and another member — were dismissed from the service.

Twenty-two others, including 19 constables, were also removed from the service, and probation of 15 personnel was terminated.

According to a break-up, personnel faced disciplinary action the most (29) for habitual unauthorised absence from duty, followed by violations as per POCSO Act, bigamy, illicit relationships, harassment, dowry death and outraging modesty of women (12).

“The Police department functions properly only if good discipline is maintained and all members of the force work as per the law and the code of conduct each officer is sworn in during their training and the passing out parade. They are clothed with the authority of the State with Khaki uniform and are expected to serve the public, especially those in distress and who approach them in police stations or otherwise. Taking advantage of the authority and misusing power for other purposes is viewed seriously and not pardoned by the Police department,” the statement read.