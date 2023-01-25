No orders issued for Republic Day celebrations in spite of Telangana HC directive 

January 25, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government is unlikely to make arrangements for Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds on Thursday, as no orders or communication have been issued till late Wednesday evening in this direction.

The Governor’s office issued a communication around 6 p.m. that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would unfurl the Tricolour at Raj Bhavan at 7 a.m. on Thursday. The development assumes significance in the light of the Telangana High Court’s direction to the State government to celebrate the Republic Day as per the guidelines issued by the Central government.

Dealing with a petition filed challenging the government’s decision against organising Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, the High Court, in its order, asked the Advocate-General to communicate its order to the State government immediately so that the government could make necessary arrangements for the event.

“Since COVID-19 virus protocol is not stated to being followed as on today, this court deems it fit and proper to direct the Government for the State of Telangana to celebrate Republic Day, including the Republic Day parade, by following the guidelines issued by the Central Government to the best of its ability at the place of its choice befitting the occasion and also permitting participation of the public at large,” the court said in its orders.

The government, it is learnt, had not sent any communication to the officials concerned till late evening regarding arrangements for Republic Day celebrations leaving people guessing.

The issue yet again brought to the fore the persisting deep differences between the Pragati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan which started a year ago. Questions are now being raised as to whether the government would give a miss to the Governor’s traditional address to the joint sitting of the legislature during the Budget session starting February 3 like it did during the previous budget session.

Felicitation

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will felicitate the eminent personalities from different fields, on the occasion of 74th Republic Day Celebrations on Thursday at at Raj Bhavan. She will felicitate M.M. Keeravani (music composer); Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose (cine lyric writer; NGO Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (community leadership); M. Bala Latha (Education and Youth Empowerment), Kudumula Lokeshwari (Para Athletics), Sreeja Akula (Sports - Table Tennis). Each of the above awardees will be felicitated with certificate of appreciation, memento and shawl, a Raj Bhavan release said.