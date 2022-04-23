‘No one from a political party appointed PRO’

Raj Bhavan has clarified that no one from a political party had been appointed as the PRO of Governor.

Reacting to a tweet by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday that the PRO of Tamil Nadu unit of BJP was handling public relations of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Raj Bhavan said in a release that the news was devoid of any facts. It was totally baseless and also not true.

No such person from any political party was appointed in the past. Also presently, nobody from any political party was working in the Governor’s office. This news was being spread by individuals with vested interests and with ulterior motives.

Telangana Raj Bhavan had always been maintaining political neutrality. Hence, this clarification was issued.