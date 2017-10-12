No one can stop Kaleshwaram project, says KCR

It was the previous governments and the leaders who hailed from Nalgonda that neglected the district, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Nagarjuna Sagar project had the potential to irrigate the whole district, the Chief Minister said and pointed out that it was a ploy by the then integrationists to shift its location, 19 kms lower from Yeleswaram. Otherwise the project would have irrigated every inch of Nalgonda lands, he added.

Mr. Rao’s tour of Suryapet, a day after the first anniversary of the district formation, included a slew of events — foundation laying for an integrated collectorate complex and district police office, house warming of 192 2BHK houses at Golla Bazar, a 400KV sub station at VK Pahad and water treatment plant at the Mission Bhagiratha site. He later addressed a ‘Pragathi sabha’ here on Thursday evening.

Development plan

Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, he said: “Not one, Not a lakh of Uttam Kumar Reddys could stop Kaleshwaram Project. It shall see the light of the day.”

Spelling out the development agenda for the erstwhile Nalgonda, the Chief Minister said the ultra mega power plant at Damaracherla being built at a cost of ₹24, 900 crore would change the face of the district. The project would be the biggest in South India, he added.

Medical college

The 323 gram panchayats in Suryapet district would be given ₹ 15 lakh each, and the tribal thandas ₹ 10 lakh for their improvement. ₹65 crore would be sanctioned for the renovation of the Musi project that provides water to Suryapet and Nakrekal, and tenders were planned, he said.

The long-pending sanction of medical colleges would take more time, till the next year budget when Nalgonda and Suryapet would be sanctioned one medical college each, he assured.

The Chief Minister asked the citizens of the district to plant six saplings in each house to turn it into a full-fledged forest.