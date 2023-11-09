No one can save Kavitha: Union Minister

November 09, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests Ashiwini Kumar Chubey alleged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavita is “sure to go jail” and “no one can save her” as the entire nation was aware of the link between her and Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party president Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor scam.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said those indulging in corruption will not be spared, the Minister accused the BRS and AAP of being involved in the scam. Even the Mission Bhagirath programme has been the biggest loot in the country with ₹35,000 crore spent but water not even being made available for even four hours for every household across the State.

Addressing a press conference, he charged that the burden on people has increased five times while the income of Chief Minister has increased by 10 times. The Dharani portal has become a money-spinner for the ruling party and leaders, he charged and asserted that it will be shut down once the BJP comes to power. The Centre’s land record system will be implemented.

The Ministry of Environment has accorded permission with in 15 days to Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants, yet the Minster wondered why they were not started so far.