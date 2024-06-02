No one can dismantle BRS, we will bounce back: KCR

BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asserted that no one can dismantle the BRS, indirectly referring to the Congress and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

KCR expressed his unwavering confidence in his party regaining power, despite setbacks in the Assembly polls that ousted it from power.

While addressing party leaders and cadre at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday on the occasion of 10 years of Telangana State Formation, the BRS chief reminisced his efforts to achieve statehood for Telangana and the significant contributions of the late Jayashankar. He boosted the morale of the cadre by recounting the enthusiastic public response to his bus yatra.

“These are temporary setbacks. We will bounce back,” he said. KCR attributed the Congress’ success to “false promises” and highlighted that the BRS lost the Assembly elections last year by only a narrow margin of 1.8% votes.

He also accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of resorting to antics and declared that the countdown for the downfall of Congress government in TG has started. He exuded confidence in BRS’ future prospects, and cited the party’s victory in Mahabubnagar local bodies MLC seat and predicted a win for Anugula Rakesh in Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduate MLC seat.

He added that the future belonged to BRS, and the party was ready to launch a new agitation with new strategies and goals.

Earlier, he paid tributes to the martyrs of the Telangana movement and garlanded the Telangana Talli statue.

