No. of cyber crime cases registered doubles in a year

The Telangana State Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that as many as 10,303 cases of cyber crime were registered in 2021, as opposed to 5,025 cases in 2020, showing an increase of 105.03 percent. He said that the highest number was seen in Cyberabad with 4,412 cases. Hyderabad commissionerate registered 3,303 cases and Rachakonda 1,548 cases.

“After reorganisation of the districts in the State in 2016, a total of 119 police stations, 33 circles, 24 sub-divisions, 20 district police offices and nine commissionerates were established. The government has implemented reservation for women in recruitment, with 33.3 percent of positions set aside for female candidates. Meanwhile, with the Telangana Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (T4C), which was established in 2021 to provide round-the-clock assistance to victims of cyber fraud, we prevented almost 30 crore of public money from getting into the hands of fraudsters,” said the Minister.

He added that with the AI-based Traffic Signal Control System, which adjusts traffic signal timings based on real-time traffic data, the State plans to install 334 traffic signals across the city. In 2022-23, GHMC has planned to install 96 Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) systems, and 70 signals using the Pelican system.

It was also mentioned that Telangana is the only State having a Statewide e-challan system. In March 2022, Hyderabad traffic police collected a total of ₹ 275 crore via various online payment gateways during their instalment challans drive.

Talking about protection of women, children and LGBTQIA+ community, the Minister said that a total of 331 SHE teams in the State have received a total number of 42,788 complaints from October 2014 to October 31, 2022. “Through the Missing Persons Monitoring Cell, a dedicated unit was established in November 2021 with the goal of efficiently and effectively locating and returning missing individuals to their families. A total of 16,980 missing cases were registered in Telangana State in the year 2022 (up to October). As many as 46,667 children were rescued and 25,482 of them were united back with their families through Operation Smile since 2015, which aims to locate missing children, rescue those who have been trafficked or forced into labour, and assist street children. We also started ‘Pride Place’ initiative dealing with crime against LGBTQIA+ community. The features include establishing transgender protection cells at the State and district levels, increase in public awareness and education about transgender rights and providing guidance implementing the same. We also encourage the creation of trans-inclusive workplaces in both the public and private sectors,” he concluded.