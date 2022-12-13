  1. EPaper
No objection with Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Varahi’: Transport Minister

December 13, 2022 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan’s vehicle ‘Varahi’ is all set to roll out. Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday clarified that the government has no objection with the vehicle.

The minister said that the vehicle was registered at the Tolichowki transport office on December 8 and the number has also been alloted to the vehicle, which is TS13EX8384. The vehicle has all the approvals of the Transport department and the certificates related to the vehicle have been examined. The colour of the vehicle is ‘Emerald Green’ and not ‘Olive Green’ which is within the rules of the department, the same has been printed on the RC. The colour code of the vehcile is 445c44 and we have no objection with the colour of the vehicle, the minister added.

