No need to visit Karnataka to see failure of Cong. promises: KTR

October 29, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has observed that there was no need to go to Karnataka all the way to see failure of the Congress Government there on all pre-poll promises.

Mr. Rama Rao was responding to an “open invitation” of the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shiva Kumar, during his visit to Kodangal Assembly Constituency in Telangana being contested by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A. Revanth Reddy to visit Karnataka to see how the Congress promises were being kept by their government.

He took to a social media platform on Sunday to hit out at the failure of the Congress Government in Karnataka in keeping its pre-poll promises.

“DK sir... Seeing the plight of Karnataka, all the people of Telangana understood that if Congress is given power, it will be dark. It is a shame to come to Telangana, which is providing 24 hours free electricity to farmers like nowhere else in the country, and boast of providing electricity for 5 hours in Karnataka. It shows your incompetence”, Mr. Rama Rao said in his social media post.

He stated that there was no need to go all the way to Karnataka to see the failures of the Congress Government there.

“The farmers who fell in your hands are coming here and explaining the injustice done by you and they are warning . Telangana farmers about the danger from Congress”, KTR pointed out.

On one hand, the people of Karnataka were suffering from the hardships while on the other the Congress leaders from the neighbouring State were hunting for votes in Telangana in favour of their party, the BRS leader said.

“The people of Karnataka won’t forgive you for flouting the promises made by the Congress in the elections. People of Telangana don’t believe in the five guarantees (promises) being given by the Congress leaders here showing heaven in the palm”, Mr. Rama Rao said.

He alleged that the Congress party was playing with people’s lives by posing numerous queries to people to claim the benefits promised by it in Karnataka. “Your Gruha Jyothi scheme has become a lamp in the air and Karnataka is groping in darkness with the economic engine Bengaluru itself is facing power cuts, besides burdening people with heavy increase in power tariff”, he remarked.

Similarly, the Anna Bhagya scheme is put in the cold storage and farmers are struggling get even 5-hour supply against 10 hours promised and the Gruha Laxmi promises has eclipsed like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of depositing ₹15 lakh in every one’s bank account by getting back the black money stashed overseas. The Congress Government in Karnataka had unveiled crisis for every sector there and the people of Telangana have ample awareness to stave off the trap of false promises being spread by the Congress, the BRS leader said.