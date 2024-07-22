No need to submit driving licence of accident victim for insurance, process claim: consumer commission

A district consumer commission directed an insurance company to not press for submission of driving licence of a person who had died in a road accident, and process his mother’s insurance claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ranga Reddy, was dealing with a complaint filed by Thammali Shivaneela. The opposite party (OP) was TATA AIG General Insurance Company.

The complainant, who is a nominee of the insurance policy, stated that on November 21, 2011, she lost her son to a road accident while he was on his way from Kalwakurthy to Bomraspally on a two-wheeler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that certain restrictions were in place on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also due to financial constraints, she was unable to contact the insurance company. She said that this delay was not deliberate. Citing guidelines of the Supreme Court, she sought a condonation of delay in filing the complaint.

The insurance company, on the other hand, stated that the complainant had not contacted them after the accident. Copies of documents such as the first information report, driving licence, and registration certificate of the vehicle, are crucial to process claims. They maintained that not contacting the company had put them in a helpless situation, and sought the complaint’s dismissal.

Taking the arguments and evidence placed on record, the commission stated that since the complainant had not submitted a claim form, she could not attribute deficiency in service to the insurance company.

However, she was directed to submit a claim form along with the required documents. The insurance company was directed to process the complaint without insisting on submission of the victim’s driving licence as this was beyond the control of the complainant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.