‘No need to panic over locust attack’

ADILABAD

19 June 2020 20:00 IST

All steps being taken to fight the swarms, say officials

The collectors and superintendents of Police of Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts on Friday asked farmers in areas bordering Maharashtra not to panic over the anticipated attack by swarms of locusts. They assured the people that the government has made all preparations to meet any eventuality in this regard.

Adilabad Collector A. Sridevasena and SP Vishnu S. Warrier, Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui and SP C. Shashidhar Raju and Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri addressed seperate press conference at respective distirct headquarters on the subject. They said all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the locust swarms from harming crops, in case the swarms arrive in these parts.

Ms. Sridevasena said eight bordering mandals and 42 villages have been identified as vulnerable and all protective measures will be taken . Mr. Warrier also talked of curbing sale of spurious seeds and the incidence of timber smuggling with an iron hand.

Advertising

Advertising