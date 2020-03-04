No need to be scared, says Collector

NIZAMABAD

04 March 2020 23:25 IST

No suspected case of COVID-19 reported from Nizamabad: Narayana Reddy

Collector C. Narayana Reddy here on Wednesday made it clear that there was no coronavirus in the district, and hence people need not be worried about it. The resident of Yellareddipally who arrived from a Gulf country and referred to Gandhi Hospital was diagnosed COVID-19 negative, he said.

At a press conference, he said that as a precautionary measure an isolation ward was opened at the Government General Hospital to examine, admit and treat persons suffering with COVID-19 symptoms. Balaraju alias Rajaiah of Yellareddipally in Indalwai mandal was declared free of COVID-19 symptoms and discharged from the hospital this evening, he said. He said that there was only one per cent possibility for coronavirus in the district and that too can be checked with some small precautionary measures. All facilities with necessary staff were provided at the isolation ward and if need be, doctors and paramedics would be summoned on emergency basis, he added.

There was an urgent need for enlightening people on the COVID-19 as it could easily be combated if awareness is created. The medical and health department will create awareness and department of education would issue a circular to schools and educational institutions with suitable instructions.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Narayana Reddy wanted people to get examined by doctors even if they were down with cough and fever. Suspicious cases would have to be kept in a separate room and students should not be sent to schools. People were told to maintain personal hygiene, drink warm water and avoid cold places. “Stay away from crowds and better postpone tours and travels,” he said.

The IMA president Dr. Jeevan Rao, secretary Dr. A. Vishal and others were also present.