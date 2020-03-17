No Naxal movement in Telangana, says DGP Mahender Reddy

PEDDAPALLI

17 March 2020 16:02 IST

Police got due recognition in the separate Telangana State; government had accorded priority for modernisation of police machinery to provide efficient services to the people, he said

Reiterating that there was no Naxalite movement in the Telangana State, Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy said they were keeping close tabs on suspected naxalite movement if any, and foiling their bid to retain a hold in the region.

“We are watching the Maoists’ movement and not allowing them to intrude and regain their hold in the State. If they arrive, we are ready to weed them out with an iron hand,” he averred.

The DGP, along with top level police officials including Additional DGP (Greyhounds) K. Srinivas Reddy, IG (SBI) Prabhakar Rao, IG (North Zone) Y Nagi Reddy visited the Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police on Monday evening. He conducted a high level meeting with the senior police officials and conducted a review meeting on policing of both Peddapalli and Mancherial districts at NTPC on Tuesday by interacting with the police officials personally.

Advertising

Advertising

Check on Maoist intrusion

Talking to newspersons, the DGP said police officials had shared information pertaining to intelligence sharing and the inter-State borders to check the intrusion of Maoists. Mr. Reddy said they were providing better services to the people through friendly policing. “We are planning for more citizen partnership in policing and invite suggestions from the people,” he added.

Further, the State police chief said they were also according priority to take measures to reduce road accidents. “Police got due recognition in the separate Telangana State, and the government had accorded priority for modernisation of police machinery to provide efficient services to the people,” he pointed out.

Focus on friendly policing

Appreciating the Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police for maintenance of law and order, the DGP interacted with officials from each police station and inquired about their policing methods and sought their suggestions for improvement in friendly policing.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana, Mancherial DCP Uday Kumar Reddy, Peddapalli DCP P. Ravinder Reddy, Additional DCPs Ashok Kumar, Ravi Kumar, ACPs and Inspectors of two districts participated.