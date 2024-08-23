GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No murder took place in Madhura Nagar, clarify police

People urged to refrain from spreading unverified information

Published - August 23, 2024 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad police issued a clarification over a murder rumour in Madhura Nagar police station jurisdiction.

The ‘victim’ is hale and healthy and there was no foul play involved, said the police.  

In the statement, the police said that they received a dial-100 call on Thursday morning, reporting ‘a pool of blood, chappals, and a blood-stained cloth found in Rahmathnagar’.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that the incident was a result of an accident. A young man named Varshith alias Sonu, 22, accidentally got a cut on his right foot after stepping on a liquor bottle. He was initially treated at a nearby clinic and later shifted to a private hospital in Ameerpet for further care. The rumour of a murder gained traction due to the bloodstains found at the scene. However, the police verified the facts and confirmed that there was no foul play involved. Varshith’s condition is currently stable,” clarified the police, urging the people to refrain from spreading unverified information.

