No MP seat for BRS in Telangana: Jagga Reddy

April 29, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy predicted that the BRS party would not secure any MP seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. He cautioned former Chief Minister KCR against making baseless criticisms against the Congress government. Additionally, he forecasted a decisive victory for the Congress at the national level.

Addressing media personnel at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Mr. Jagga Reddy said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders were making comments in favour of reservations as they feared defeat in the polls.

The former MLA alleged that the BJP had initially considered the abolition of reservations, but it is now retracting its stance due to backlash from the people. The notice by Delhi police to CM Revanth Reddy was served under the BJP’s influence and people were watching how the Centre has been misusing the agencies to target political opponents.

Rejecting speculations of a hung verdict in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Reddy exuded confidence in Congress forming the next government.