No more parties without permission: Telangana Excise Dept. to farmhouse owners

The Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department on Friday warned the managers of farmhouses, convention centres, banquet halls and clubs of legal action if they allow parties without permission from the department.

In an advisory, the department stated that in case of violation, the management will be blacklisted from applying for a liquor licence. Cases will be registered against both the organisers as well as the managers/owners of the property.

This comes shortly after the department booked Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao, for illegal possession of foreign liquor following a search at his farmhouse in Janwada.

Such cases have been on the rise, particularly in the Rangareddy district (in areas such as Chevella) where multiple such properties are present, the department said. There are 31 convention centres, 90 farmhouses, 65 function halls, 24 resorts, three banquet halls and three club houses in Shamshabad alone.

In July, the management of ‘Popular Farm House’ in Manchirevula, Gandipet, were booked by Shamshabad Excise officials on charges of illegal possession and consumption of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) procured from Rajasthan during a party in Chevella.

‘Auroville Farm House’ in Sriramnagar, ‘Meeraki Farm House’ and ‘Sports City Resorts’ in Aziznagar and ‘Pendent Farm House’ in Yenkepally, along with 185 farmhouses and function halls in Chevella, were served notices and blacklisted for the same reason, Excise and Prohibition Director V.B. Kamalasan Reddy had stated.

While the organisers are mandated to seek permission from the department to serve liquor to their guests, the management also has to obtain a licence before renting their properties out for such events.

