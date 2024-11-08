ADVERTISEMENT

No more parties without permission: Telangana Excise Dept. to farmhouse owners

Published - November 08, 2024 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department on Friday warned the managers of farmhouses, convention centres, banquet halls and clubs of legal action if they allow parties without permission from the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an advisory, the department stated that in case of violation, the management will be blacklisted from applying for a liquor licence. Cases will be registered against both the organisers as well as the managers/owners of the property.

This comes shortly after the department booked Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao, for illegal possession of foreign liquor following a search at his farmhouse in Janwada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such cases have been on the rise, particularly in the Rangareddy district (in areas such as Chevella) where multiple such properties are present, the department said. There are 31 convention centres, 90 farmhouses, 65 function halls, 24 resorts, three banquet halls and three club houses in Shamshabad alone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In July, the management of ‘Popular Farm House’ in Manchirevula, Gandipet, were booked by Shamshabad Excise officials on charges of illegal possession and consumption of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) procured from Rajasthan during a party in Chevella.

‘Auroville Farm House’ in Sriramnagar, ‘Meeraki Farm House’ and ‘Sports City Resorts’ in Aziznagar and ‘Pendent Farm House’ in Yenkepally, along with 185 farmhouses and function halls in Chevella, were served notices and blacklisted for the same reason, Excise and Prohibition Director V.B. Kamalasan Reddy had stated.

While the organisers are mandated to seek permission from the department to serve liquor to their guests, the management also has to obtain a licence before renting their properties out for such events.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US