No more cake cutting events on Necklace Road, says GHMC

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities have put their foot down on celebration of birthdays on the Necklace Road (PVNR Marg) and fixed sign boards prohibiting the trend near Hussainsagar lake.

About eight boards have been fixed to the grilles wherever the granite seating area is provided as part of the beautification project around the Hussainsagar lake.

The boards informed about prohibition of cake cuttings and littering the area, besides cautioning that the area is under CCTV surveillance and that penalties will be imposed for littering.

The environs of Hussainsagar have been the most chosen location for celebration of birthdays for decades. However, of late, the celebrations have become wild and more raucous, with cake smearing, liquor and crackers.

After celebrations, cakes, eatables, candles, cool drinks, confetti and the food containers are thrown on the footpath, which makes it very difficult for the sanitation workers to clean up the next morning.

Some times, plastic covers, disposable plates and cups are thrown into the lake without any regard for the pollution it would cause.

Netizens hailed the latest decision on social media platforms, and said it’s high time the prohibition was imposed. “Finally! This had to happen for a clean city. Irresponsible people took public space for granted at Tank Bund and Necklace Road,” Arvind Ramachander, a user of the X platform posted.

“We are not that mature to celebrate without littering..... I went to Tankbund this Sunday, and it is such an eyesore to watch litter, cake mashes,” posted another user Anil Suryaprakash.

The ban has been imposed after a large number of complaints by citizens on social media on different occasions over several years.

“Cool air, a lit up view of Hussain Sagar and of course good space- It’s a known fact that Tank Bund is a great place to cut a cake at midnight on someone’s birthday, but to leave the place littered and dirty is unacceptable,” posted Paul Oommen, an X user, way back in 2018.

