No money for final rites, couple throw their newborn’s body in lake

With no money for the final rites of their prematurely born baby, who died in the hospital while undergoing treatment, a couple disposed of the body in a lake at Moinabad in Ranga Reddy district four days ago.

The couple was identified as Anusha and Shiva from Kodangal in the Vikarabad district. According to police, the incident came to light only after locals noticed the newborn’s body floating in the lake and alerted the police. It was retrieved and sent to the morgue for preservation. A case was registered and during the course of investigation, police found it was Anusha and Shiva, who dumped the body in the lake.

Anusha gave birth to a premature baby on May 14 and the baby was sick. Three days later, the baby died. The hospital staff handed over the child’s body to the couple. “On their way to Kodangal, the couple dumped the body in the lake, as they didn’t have money to perform last rites,” police said.