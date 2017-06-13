No mobiles in Bhadradri temple

Mobile phones and bags will not be allowed into the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam from June 16 this year. The temple authorities have decided to prohibit carrying of mobile phones and bags by devotees into the temple in an effort to maintain sanctity of the temple and bolster security measures at the renowned shrine popularly known as South Ayodhya and Bhadradri.

Dress code

A dress code for devotees visiting the temple has recently been introduced to promote spiritual ambience in the shrine. In a statement, temple Executive Officer K Prabhakara Srinivas said the ban on carrying mobile phones and bags into the temple will come into force from June 16.

Special counters

Cloakrooms and special counters are being set up at three entry points to the temple for the benefit of devotees where mobile phones and bags can be deposited at the specified counters at a nominal charge of ₹5 per mobile phone and ₹10 per bag.