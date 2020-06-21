No mask, pay ₹100 at this village in Sangareddy

“Corona will be there for long. Despite all efforts, it has been spreading. We are yet to understand how it has been behaving. We need to take all precautions. Always wear a mask and maintain physical distance. We have to live with it,” was what Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has been reiterating.
Following the Minister’s words in true spirit, the Munipally mandal headquarters village decided to strictly implement the norms suggested by the government. A resolution was passed in this regard at a meeting held on Sunday morning.
“Everybody in the village should wear a mask. Violators will be imposed a fine of ₹100. Check-posts will be erected around the village at three connecting points. All hotels must be closed and a fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed if rules are not followed. Belt shops should also be closed and a penalty of ₹5,000 will be imposed if violated. If anyone from outside enters the village without mask, those related to them will be fined,” read the resolution taken at the meeting attended by a large number of villagers.
Rise in the number of COVID cases had created fear among villagers and hence, these decisions were taken. “The number of cases around our village have been increasing. Positive cases were reported from Kamkol and Polkampally villages. As a precautionary measure, we have erected check-posts around the village and arranged for water and soap. People have to wash their hands before entering our village,” village sarpanch K. Ramesh told The Hindu. The village has a population of about 5,000.
