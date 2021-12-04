No mask, no entry in bus

In view of the growing fears on the potential spread of Omicron, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has made it mandatory for all passengers to wear masks to be able to enter a bus. Those without masks will not be allowed to travel in the bus.

This was communicated to depot managers across the state. Staff were directed to run the buses following all precautions and create awareness among the public. “Instructions were issued to this effect by TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar. Platforms, sitting chairs, toilets and buses will be sanitised regularly,” said N. Sudarshan, regional manager, TSRTC-Sangareddy, in a release on Saturday.