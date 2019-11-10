No Maoists in Saturday’s protest: CPI

The Communist Party of India State council has refuted City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar’s charge that members of the outlawed naxal groups took part in the opposition parties’ Chalo Tank Bund protest on Saturday.CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy condemned the lathi-charge on the agitating party workers and RTC employees by the police who denied permission for the protest.

With the overwhelming response received to the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ protest, the police was making “irrational” charges, he said adding the video footage of RTC workers and activists of political parties was evidence that they were genuine. In view of the decision taken by the RTC joint action committee and political parties to stage protest demonstrations against police “excesses” on agitating people on Monday and Tuesday, the party leaders and workers would lay siege to the houses of ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs. The party leaders would also sit on indefinite fast at the district-level expressing solidarity with the indefinite fast proposed by the RTC joint action committee.Meanwhile, CPI former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy tweeted that it was a matter of pride as to how the Supreme Court’s judgement on Ayodhya was received by the people despite the efforts of communal groups. The judgement might not satisfy every one, but being a decision of the highest court of the country, it should be accepted by everyone.