No Manair sand mining for commercial purpose: HC interim direction

May 20, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court permitted the State government to mine sand and undertake de-silting activity at the southern end of Manair river in Karimnagar district. However, this should be for the purpose of only executing government projects like housing for the poor.

A bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Sambasivarao Naidu passed this interim direction, after hearing a writ petition filed by Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) challenging an order passed by the National Green Tribunal’s southern bench in Chennai instructing government to stop sand mining in Manair river.

Two persons Gadeela Raghuveer Reddy and A. Karnakar Reddy filed a petition before the NGT stating that government permitted private persons to carry out sand-mining at the villages of Vanilla, Utter, Challur, Mallareddypally, Kondapaka, Korekal and Pothireddypalli without securing the mandatory environmental clearances. The petitioners contended that the TSMDC invited bids for de-siltation of Manair river reaches at the above villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the government’s permission, contractors started digging, extracting, removing and transporting huge amounts of sand in the name of de-siltation without requisite environmental and pollution clearances, they said. The NGT passed an expartee adinterim order on April 28 directing the government to stop sand mining at Manair river reaches.

The TSMDC moved the HC seeking to suspend NGT’s order. The Corporation wanted the HC to declare the order arbitrary, illegal and against principles of natural justice. It said the order was passed without giving an opportunity to the government to present its stand.

Since the NGT southern bench was on vacation, the division bench of the HC said the sand mining can be continued for the purpose of government related works or projects. The government counsel assured the HC that it would file an affidavit stating that sand would not be mined for any commercial purpose. Notice was issued to the government to file counter affidavit.