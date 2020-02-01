‘No major sops for developers’

CREDAI Hyderabad president Rama Krishna Rao said there were no major sops for realty developers and home buyers in the budget. It, however, offered a boost to affordable housing by extending the sunset clause for all tax sops for one more year — till March 2021.
In a statement, he said the allocation of ₹3,000 crore for skill development would benefit the skilling requirements of the sector. It also provided some liquidity to the NBFCs, which will ease funding to the developers. The budget also proposes the listing of LIC which will provide more liquidity in the system.
Developers can look at alternate asset class of data centres, logistics park for which government is coming out with a policy, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.