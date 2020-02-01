Telangana

‘No major sops for developers’

CREDAI Hyderabad president Rama Krishna Rao said there were no major sops for realty developers and home buyers in the budget. It, however, offered a boost to affordable housing by extending the sunset clause for all tax sops for one more year — till March 2021.

In a statement, he said the allocation of ₹3,000 crore for skill development would benefit the skilling requirements of the sector. It also provided some liquidity to the NBFCs, which will ease funding to the developers. The budget also proposes the listing of LIC which will provide more liquidity in the system.

Developers can look at alternate asset class of data centres, logistics park for which government is coming out with a policy, he said.

