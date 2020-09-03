No let-up in Telangana COVID surge

Number of people who recovered from COVID crosses 1 lakh

The number of people in Telangana who recovered from COVID-19 crossed one lakh on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the State reached 1,33,406 as 2,817 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus. Of the total, the number of people who have recovered till September 3 was 1,00,013. The recovery rate is 74.9%.

A detail which draws interest in this context is the number of people detected with COVID-19 but were asymptomatic. Of the total cases, 92,050 patients did not have any symptoms of the infectious disease, constituting 69% of 1,33,406 cases. The rest 31% had symptoms.

There is a wide gap between upper and lower limit on number of people who recovered from COVID-19 in a day. As per statistics in the media bulletins, between 1,000 to 2,700 people recovered in a day. However, between 1,800-3,000 people are testing positive for coronavirus every day indicating prevalence of the infectious disease is still continuing.

The new cases on Wednesday include 452 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 216 from Rangareddy, 164 from Karimnagar, 157 each from Khammam and Nalgonda, 129 from Medchal Malkajgiri,120 from Siddipet,116 from Suryapet, and 114 from Warangal Urban.

Ten more COVID-19 patients died. On Wednesday, 59,711 tests were performed and results of 2,537 samples were pending. The total 1,33,406 cases includes 32,537 active cases, 1,00,013 who have recovered and 856 deaths.