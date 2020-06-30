No let-up in COVID surge as 945 test positive

The spike in the number of COVID cases in the State continued on Tuesday with 945 more testing positive for the virus.
The number of affected persons in Telangana touched 16,339 and seven people succumbed to the virus taking the total number of fatalities to 260. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits continued to contribute the lion’s share of COVID cases with 869 people testing positive on Tuesday.
Neighbouring Rangareddy district accounted for 29 cases and Sangareddy district reported 21 cases during the day while in Medchal-Malkajgiri district it was 13. There are 8,785 active cases in the State as on date and 1,712 persons were discharged taking the total number of discharged to 7,294.
According to the bulletin released by the Public Health department, a total of 3,457 samples were tested during the day taking the total samples tested to 88,563. Of these, 2,512 persons tested negative. The government in the meantime decided to strengthen the surveillance systems by intensifying collection of samples in areas with high incidence of COVID-19 and directions were issued accordingly to the Health department staff to enhance the scope of door-to-door survey of fever and related symptoms to identify suspects.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath