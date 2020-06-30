No let-up in COVID surge as 945 test positive

The spike in the number of COVID cases in the State continued on Tuesday with 945 more testing positive for the virus.

The number of affected persons in Telangana touched 16,339 and seven people succumbed to the virus taking the total number of fatalities to 260. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits continued to contribute the lion’s share of COVID cases with 869 people testing positive on Tuesday.

Neighbouring Rangareddy district accounted for 29 cases and Sangareddy district reported 21 cases during the day while in Medchal-Malkajgiri district it was 13. There are 8,785 active cases in the State as on date and 1,712 persons were discharged taking the total number of discharged to 7,294.

According to the bulletin released by the Public Health department, a total of 3,457 samples were tested during the day taking the total samples tested to 88,563. Of these, 2,512 persons tested negative. The government in the meantime decided to strengthen the surveillance systems by intensifying collection of samples in areas with high incidence of COVID-19 and directions were issued accordingly to the Health department staff to enhance the scope of door-to-door survey of fever and related symptoms to identify suspects.